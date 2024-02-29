NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals real reason why Chris Tanev-Toronto Maple Leafs move fell through

NHL trade rumors have been buzzing lately, especially surrounding veteran defenseman Chris Tanev and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The latest development in this ongoing saga involves Tanev being traded from the Calgary Flames to the Dallas Stars.

Analyst Kevin Weekes shed light on the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He mentioned that the trade fell through as the Maple Leafs tried to trade both Tanev and defenseman Nikita Zadorov at the same time but individually.

"Re Tanev Trade & Zadorov Trades The @MapleLeafs were interested in both players, and as I reported- they tried trading for both at the same time and individually. It seems clear the @NHLFlames would’ve had to be blown away to send either to T.O. #HockeyX #Flames #LeafsForever."

The real reasons behind the Chris Tanev-Toronto Maple Leafs trade falling through remain speculative, but Weekes' revelation suggests that the Flames' reluctance to part with Tanev without an exceptional offer played a pivotal role.

Dallas Stars acquire Chris Tanev and Cole Brady in trade with Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Chris Tanev and goalie prospect Cole Brady from the Calgary Flames.

Tanev, 34, has 14 points in 56 games this season and now leads the Flames in blocks. He is in the final year of his four-year, $18 million contract. Dallas will keep 50% of Tanev's salary, while New Jersey will keep 50% of the remainder. Jim Nill, the Stars' general manager, expressed his excitement about Tanev joining the team.

"Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play," Nill said via NHL.com.

In exchange, the Flames acquired 20-year-old defenseman Artem Grushnikov, who has five points in 44 AHL games this season and was a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Flames General Manager Craig Conroy acknowledged the hardship of letting go of Tanev but sees the deal as a step to bolster the team's future.

The Flames, currently on a four-game winning streak, are five points behind the Western Conference's second wild card. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils, who also participated in the deal, are five points behind the Eastern Conference's second wild card, with two games in hand on the Tampa Bay Lightning.