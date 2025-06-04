NHL trade rumors: Insider believes $47,200,000 Golden Knights forward was involved in potential Mitch Marner deal last summer

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson may have been a part of past trade talks involving Mitch Marner.

According to NHL Watcher on X, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period told Jeff Marek on The Sheet that he believes Karlsson was discussed in trade talks between Vegas and Toronto last summer. However, Karlsson has a no-trade clause, which may have blocked any move.

"David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period talking with Jeff Marek on The Sheet says he believes William Karlsson was also involved the Vegas/Leafs talks last summer for Mitch Marner, but Karlsson has a NTC," the tweet read.

Karlsson is in the midst of an eight-year, $47.2 million contract. Although his offensive numbers dipped last season, Karlsson is still viewed as a solid two-way center. He had nine goals and 20 assists in 53 games in 2024-25, his lowest goal total since joining Vegas. Still, he posted a +17 rating and played over 17 minutes per game.

The Leafs have faced growing pressure to make changes to their core. GM Brad Treliving said that the team’s “DNA has to change” following another playoff disappointment.

Marner, a key member of that core, can enter the free agency market on July 1. Treliving confirmed that talks with Marner’s camp are ongoing, but there's no guarantee a contract extension will happen.

"I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think he's a star. We're in that process right now..., " Treliving said (via NHL.com). "We're going to meet as a staff, I'm going to be in touch with Mitch's representative. ... You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Mitch Marner scored his career-high 102 points this season, leading the Leafs in points. But despite strong regular seasons, the Leafs have won only two playoff rounds in the last nine years. His current contract carries an annual average value of about $11 million, and a new deal could go higher.

With William Nylander now locked up long-term and Auston Matthews signed through 2028, the Leafs are reviewing how to handle Marner’s future.

While nothing came of the rumored Karlsson-Marner talks, it confirms that the Leafs were exploring options. Karlsson’s defensive skills and playoff experience might have appealed to Toronto.

Mitch Marner didn't express his intentions about staying in Toronto

Speaking to the media after the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit, Mitch Marner didn't say clearly if he wants to stay in Toronto.

He only said that he has always loved playing in Toronto and feels grateful, but he didn't confirm if he wants to come back.

"I’ve always loved my time here," Marner said, via NHL.com."I loved being here. … I’ve been so grateful."

That has led to more talk about his future. Marner said that he's not ready to think about what comes next.

"I think, like everyone, I’m saddened, devastated," Marner said. "I mean, it’s never easy. There’s no words, really, to put it. It’s hard. It gets harder... In the coming weeks, I’ll sit down with my wife and start talking and trying to figure out the next step."

Previously, Mitch Marner had refused to waive his no-move clause in March in a potential trade to the Carolina Hurricanes, which point to him testing free agency in July.

