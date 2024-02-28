NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Adam Henrique's fate is sealed ahead of deadline day

As the NHL trade deadline on March 8 draws near, speculation surrounding Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique has reached a fever pitch, with insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggesting that the veteran center's departure is imminent.

Pagnotta's tweet hinted at increasing chatter surrounding Henrique's availability, indicating that trade is more a matter of when than if, with the Ducks likely to retain a portion of his contract.

Pagnotta's tweet read:

"Talk around #FlyTogether F Adam Henrique seems to have picked up and should continue to escalate in the coming days. It’s a matter of when, not if, he’s traded by the deadline. Ducks all but certain to retain on his deal."

Adam Henrique, a pending free agent, emerged as one of the top targets for teams looking to bolster their center depth ahead of the trade deadline. With a proven track record of playoff experience and the ability to excel in a third-line role, Henrique's skill set makes him an attractive option for contending teams.

Throughout the current season, Henrique has proven his value on the ice, tallying 38 points in 57 games, comprising 16 goals and 22 assists. Despite being 34 years old, he continues to contribute consistently, notching three points in his past four games. Operating in a top-six capacity for the Ducks, Henrique provides valuable secondary scoring alongside the team's burgeoning young talents.

Adam Henrique's well-rounded game is evident in his statistics, which include 108 shots on net, 57 hits and 53 blocked shots, showcasing his impact in various facets of the game. His performance this season mirrors his previous campaigns, matching his 38-point output from the previous year and potentially on track for his fourth career 50-point season by the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Adam Henrique and the Ducks lose third straight game

Filip Forsberg's decisive goal early in the third period propelled the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, marking their fifth consecutive win and their first-ever sweep of a five-game road trip in the franchise's 25-year history. Michael McCarron, Roman Josi and Gustav Nyquist also contributed goals for Nashville, with goaltender Kevin Lankinen making 29 saves.

The Predators' strong road performance, accumulating 18 victories away from home, places them in a favorable playoff position with a four-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Despite Brett Leason and Isac Lundestrom scoring for Anaheim, the Ducks suffered their third straight loss.

The Ducks will seek redemption in their upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.