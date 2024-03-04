NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes big changes coming for Penguins ahead of deadline

With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, speculation is circling Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins as they confront the hard reality of a season falling out of playoff contention.

NHL insider and TSN's Pierre LeBrun shed light on the Pens' situation, indicating a significant roster change.

The Penguins (27-24-8) are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. As playoff hopes fade, LeBrun suggests that the Pens could make significant moves before the trade deadline on March 8.

"The sense is the Penguins after that road trip have a very clear sense of what needs to be done before Friday's deadline. And charting a course accordingly.

"Exploring all options with a view to bolster the club for the future. Hearing there's 6-plus legit suitors for Guentzel, VGK and VAN among them," LeBrun tweeted.

The Pens have long stayed still and it's time to reshape their roster for a bright future. The Penguins' recent struggles, including a dismal four-game road trip with three consecutive losses, have made it evident that changes are necessary.

This hasn't happened since Sidney Crosby's rookie season in 2005–06, when they faced such dire circumstances.

With key players like Jake Guentzel emerging as trade chips, the Pens have an opportunity to capitalize on their assets and build for the future. Guentzel, in particular, presents an intriguing option for playoff-bound teams.

Penguins' GM Kyle Dubas has already made his intentions clear

Kyle Dubas, the Penguins' president of hockey operations/GM, has provided ample time for the current roster to prove its worth, but the results have fallen short of expectations.

Dubas has already made his intentions clear regarding Penguin's rejuvenation.

"We need to get younger. We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed. Some of them are the best players in the history of the franchise. We have to have a way to continue to have those solid veteran guys but continue to get younger at the same time," Dubas said to reporters.

The upcoming clash against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday serves as a stark reminder of the Pens' predicament. They already lost 6-1 to them earlier and this time they'll have to show what they are capable of. Otherwise, they'll disappoint fans who are rooting for the Pens' against all odds.