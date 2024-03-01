NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Blackhawks could entertain Anthony Beauvillier trade 

Chicago Blackhawks forward Anthony Beauvillier is one of the most talked about Hawks players ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis said that there is a possibility that the Blackhawks could consider offers for Beauvillier, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Beauvillier, who was acquired by the Blackhawks in November, has tallied 14 points in 42 games so far this season. In addition to his current cap hit of $4.15 million, Roumeliotis believes that Beauvillier can be a buy-low candidate with possible upward mobility for teams in pursuit of improvement in their roster.

Despite his doubts surrounding Anthony Beauvillier, Roumeliotis assessed the likelihood of a trade (via NBC Sports Chicago):

"I doubt Beauvillier gets moved at this current price, but the trade deadline board is pretty underwhelming this year, so teams could shift their focus to buy-low candidates with some upside. Beauvillier once scored 21 goals in a season, although that was six years ago."

He clarified that the Chicago Blackhawks general manager, Kyle Davidson, is not on the lookout in the trade market.

Davidson has focused on re-signing certain players like Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno, and Petr Mrazek to two-year contracts to further the development of rookie Connor Bedard. However, Davidson might have the flexibility to use the team's cap space in trades to improve the long-term outlook of the franchise.

Anthony Beauvillier's trade, injuries, and opportunity alongside Connor Bedard

Former New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier has experienced a whirlwind of trades in the past two seasons. After starting last season with the Islanders, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in January 2023 as part of a deal involving Aatu Raty and a draft pick.

During his time with the Canucks, Beauvillier played 55 games, tallying 28 points. On November 28, 2023, he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Beauvillier's stint with the Blackhawks has been marred by injuries, including a left wrist injury in January 2024 that led to over a month on injured reserve. Recently activated, he has played five games, notably paired with rookie sensation Connor Bedard, who has 40 points in 45 games.

As the 2024 NHL trade deadline approaches, speculation about Anthony Beauvillier continues to build. In the last year of his $12.45 million three-year deal, a move may require Chicago to retain his salary and his future with the team is uncertain.