NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes injury to $22,000,000 LA Kings star could force team to dabble in trade market 

In a recent development within the NHL, a significant injury to LA Kings' Adrian Kempe has sparked rumors of the team exploring the trade market.

Dennis Bernstein took to X to share an update on the situation, revealing that the Kings have initiated calls regarding available wingers. This move suggests that Kempe's absence might be more prolonged than initially anticipated, potentially leading to the team considering the use of long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Bernstein hinted at the severity of the situation:

"Hearing Kings have started to make calls on available wingers, which would indicate more lengthy absence for Adrian Kempe (possible LTIR). LAK already down 2 wingers with Viktor Arvidsson and Carl Grundstrom on LTIR."

David Pagnotta, Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, corroborated Bernstein's information in a subsequent tweet, shedding light on the swift actions taken by the Kings' General Manager Rob Blake. Pagnotta said:

"Word travels fast. #GoKingsGo GM Rob Blake has been working the lines today, doing his due diligence. If Kempe is out for the regular season, Kings plan on using his cap space to add."

Adrian Kempe, who signed a substantial four-year, $22,000,000 contract with the LA Kings on July 8, 2022, is evidently a key asset for the team.

Calgary Flames secure fourth consecutive victory with 4-2 win over LA Kings

The Calgary Flames secured their fourth consecutive victory with a 4-2 win over the LA Kings, as Yegor Sharangovich scored the decisive goal in the third period at 12:09.

"It’s been a long time that I can’t score, but our line always has enough chances to score and finally we find a way." Sharangovich said after the game.

Other goal contributors for Calgary included Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund, while Chris Tanev provided two assists.

Flames coach Ryan Huska praised Sharangovich's adjustment to a new role:

"He’s been responsible defensively, and that line is developing a little bit of chemistry."

The LA Kings, on a Western Canada road trip, got goals from Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala. Kings right-winger Quinton Byfield acknowledged the challenge:

"It’s tough when you start behind like that, but those are just games we’ve got to win."

Former Flame Cam Talbot made 33 saves in his first start in four games.

Noah Hanifin and Mangiapane, playing his 400th career game, were instrumental for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom, with five assists on the season, showcased his playmaking ability, with no other NHL goalie having more than two.