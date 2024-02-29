NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Minnesota Wild have made decision on Marc-Andre Fleury's future

The Minnesota Wild have decided to hold onto veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury past the NHL's trade deadline on Mar. 8, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

"One important development as we head towards the trade deadline: Minnesota has indicated it will not move Marc-Andre Fleury. They are happy to keep him," Friedman tweeted.

This aligns with what Fleury himself told the Star Tribune on Tuesday.

"This is our team, my team," Fleury said. "I love the boys here. I take pride in trying to win, battle with these guys every night. We've gone through some tough times, but trying to make it out of it, try and make playoffs, I love the challenge it brings. I wouldn't want to go anywhere else."

The Wild is six points behind the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

In 28 games with the Wild this season, Fleury has posted a 12-10-3 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Fleury, who won three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has a full no-movement clause in his contract. That means he would have to approve any potential trade himself. Fleury is committed to seeing things through with the Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s take on the playoffs

In the same interview with the Star Tribune, Marc-Andre Fleury said his take on playing playoffs:

"I take pride in it," Fleury said. "I think playoffs is a lot of fun. Obviously, you want to win the Cup, and you have to make the playoffs to do it. I take pride in the grind, the grind of the season, trying to be consistent, trying to win games."

Fleury has been to playoffs every year since 2007, setting the record for the longest streak by a goalie in NHL history.

"When you win, the win feels so good because you always play good teams," the goaltender said. "You're playing the best. So, when you beat another team and you shake their hands, it's a good feeling."

The Wild next face critical games against fellow wild card contenders: the Nashville Predators today and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.