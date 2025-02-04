NHL trade rumors: Insider claims $26,700,000 Montreal Canadiens forward, Joel Armia are "starting to garner more interest and attention"

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak and Joel Armei are reportedly on the trading block as they approach unrestricted free agency this summer.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has indicated that the Canadiens are open to offers for both players, along with others like Jake Evans and David Savard.

The team is actively exploring the market for players who are younger and have longer-term contracts, aiming to enhance their forward depth and overall potency. Pagnotta said:

"Yeah, they're both available. Kate, just like Evans and Savard, both Armia and Dvorak are up for grabs, and it's going to come down to what the right offer comes across Kent Hughes’ desk.

"You know, the Canadians are willing to listen on their pending UFAS, and they're also exploring the market to see where they can add players with term, players that are controllable in their early to mid 20s." Pagnotta said.

The Montreal Canadiens have previously utilized their young assets and draft picks to acquire players like Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook and intend to continue this strategy.

With the trade deadline approaching, interest in Dvorak and Armia is expected to grow, especially after recent trades have shifted focus within the league.

"I believe they're starting to garner a little bit more interest and attention, especially after seeing some of the names over Thursday, Friday and Saturday come off our trade watch list by getting moved some of these other players, like Armia and Dvorak, are going to generate some interest over these next four and a half weeks," he added.

Christian Dvorak is in the final year of a $26.7 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season. This season, the 29-year-old center has racked up 16 points through five goals and 11 assists in 52 games.

Meanwhile, Joel Armia is in the final year of a four-year, $13.6 million, contract. The 31-year-old winger has accumulated 23 points through nine goals and 14 assists in 52 games this season.

What's next for the Montreal Canadiens?

The Montreal Canadiens (24-23-5, 53 points) find themselves six points off the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and sit as many points clear of the bottom-placed Buffalo Sabres (21-26-5) in the Atlantic Division.

The Montreal Canadiens are going through a tough patch, having lost five straight games. They will hope to snap that streak when they travel to SAP Center to face the San Jose Sharks (15-33-6) on Tuesday. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET.

