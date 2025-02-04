NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Blackhawks could entertain offers for $76,000,000 defenseman

NHL insider Frank Seravalli claimed that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones might be on the transfer block this season. Speaking on "DailyFaceoff Live" on Monday, Seravalli had him on the trade targets board along with Brandon Tanev and Brock Nelson.

The hockey analyst pointed to Jones's large salary cap hit and the Blackhawks' position at the bottom of the Central Division as reasons why they could be considering a trade.

“When you look at Seth Jones' deal - nine-and-a-half million bucks AAV, the perception of that deal changes if three years from now we're talking about 113-and-a-half million bucks," Seravalli said. "He's a good defenseman, but he's an overpaid defenseman right now.”

Jones is on an eight-year $76,000,000 contract with the Blackhawks until 2030. He has distinguished himself as one of Chicago's most consistent players, which Seravalli said will make him an attractive target for a team looking to make the playoffs in April.

“He also has been put in a position where he's been playing 25 minutes and 18 seconds a night in four years for the Blackhawks,” Seravalli said. “He doesn’t have any help. He's asked to do way too much. And, oh, by the way, he has nothing to play for.

“The Blackhawks' season has been over by the time you get to the end of training camp. That's really tough for anyone in a competitive environment. So I do think that the Blackhawks are open to being creative and to try and figure out a solution here.”

Seravalli added that for teams looking for a talented two-way defenseman in the long run, "Seth Jones is someone that you'd have to take a long look at."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson “expected a little more” from the season

Speaking to the media on Jan. 27, Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson admitted he was disappointed with the team’s season. The Blackhawks are 31st in the league with a 16-31-5 record. They have also finished in the bottom five in the last four seasons.

"From a macro level and a much higher level view, we're, I'm really excited and really happy with, with where things are headed," Davidson said. "But like you said the NHL team, I wish we did have a little more success here in the first half than we have, but it doesn't diminish the progress that I think we are making, big picture."

The Blackhawks have fallen a long way since their Stanley Cup triumphs in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

