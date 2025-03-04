NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Boston Bruins are "open to discussions" on $24,600,000 D-man after interest from Flames

The Boston Bruins haven't had the best of seasons, and while they are still in the chase for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, they have been looking ahead to the trade deadline on Friday.

They have had preliminary negotiations regarding defenseman Brandon Carlo, who is in the fourth year of a six-year, $24,600,000 contract with the franchise.

On "The Fourth Period," NHL insider David Pagnotta cleared the air about the 28-year-old defenseman. He said that the Flames and the Boston Bruins have sought interest in Carlo.

"Yeah, Brandon Carlo is a player Boston is listening on, and according to Anthony DeMarco, Calgary is among the teams that have at least inquired about his availability," Pagnotta said.

"He still has a few years left on his contract and some no-trade protection, so he’ll have some say in where he goes. But given Boston’s situation and the state of their blue line moving forward, they seem open to discussions." [3:16 onwards]

Calgary need someone like Carlo as they have felt the absence of veteran Chris Tanev in their blueline after he was traded to the Dallas Stars before the trade deadline last season. They have competition from the Winnipeg Jets who are also looking to add to their depth.

Carlo has played nine NHL seasons, proving to be a reliable defenseman with decent offensive production. In 615 games for the Bruins, he has 109 points with an average ice time of 19:48. He has also featured in 72 playoff games earning 14 points.

David Pagnotta claims Bruins are interested in hearing about pending UFAs

The Boston Bruins have not signed Justin Brazeau or Trent Frederic to long-term contracts. Both are pending unrestricted free agents. Brazeau is nearing the end of his two-year, $1,550,000 contract, whereas Frederic also has a two-year contract worth $4,600,000.

"In addition to Carlo, pending unrestricted free agents Justin Brazeau and Trent Frederic are also in play, with significant interest in both," David Pagnotta added.

Boston presently has 64 points in 62 games, two points behind the Eastern Conference's last wild card spot.

