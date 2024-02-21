NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Canadiens have enquired about Ducks' Trevor Zegras

The NHL trade rumor mill is on the run again with speculation surrounding Anaheim Ducks' star Trevor Zegras, as insider reports suggest that the Montreal Canadiens have shown keen interest in acquiring the talented forward.

In a recent revelation by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun on a segment with Jay Onrait, it was disclosed that several teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, have reached out to the Ducks regarding a potential trade involving Trevor Zegras. While the Canadiens' interest in Zegras is confirmed, it remains uncertain whether the Ducks are inclined to part ways with the promising young player.

LeBrun emphasized that while the Ducks have entertained trade inquiries regarding Zegras, they have not actively initiated discussions to trade him. This indicates that Zegras remains a valuable asset for the Ducks, and any potential trade would require careful consideration and evaluation of the offer.

LeBrun on Zegras (SC with Jay Onrait):

“Of the 4-5 teams that I’m told have phoned the Ducks, the Montreal Canadiens are one of them, so that is true and why wouldn’t they? But, having said that, I don’t get the sense right now that the Ducks are committed to moving him”

Expand Tweet

Trevor Zegras, at just 22 years old, has already made a significant impact in the NHL since being drafted 9th overall in the 2019 NHL draft. With 146 points in 199 career NHL games, including 53 goals, Zegras has established himself as a dynamic playmaker and goal-scorer on the ice.

As one of the storied franchises in the NHL, the Canadiens are undoubtedly looking to bolster their roster with top-tier talent, and Zegras fits the bill as a young, skilled forward with immense potential. While the Canadiens may be eager to acquire Zegras, the Ducks hold the leverage in these negotiations, given their reluctance to part ways with the talented forward.

Meanwhile, Trevor Zegras' team marked their 20th win of the season

Despite being out of playoff contention, the Anaheim Ducks accomplished a significant milestone with their 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, reaching 20 wins for the season. Coach Greg Cronin expressed,

“It’s huge. Clearly we’re out of the playoff picture. We made some goals internally that would reflect some progress for the group. And today was a big one going in that direction.”

As the NHL trade deadline on March 8 approaches and rumors continue to intensify, we can hope for some clarification surrounding Trevor Zegras. Whether he remains with the Ducks or dons a Canadiens jersey, Zegras' course of career will be intriguing for the fans.