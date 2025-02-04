On Tuesday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy is available for trade. Soucy has struggled this season, recording two goals and six assists in 51 games. Soucy is in the second year of a three-year, $9.75 million contract, with a cap hit of $3.25 million per season.

On Sportsnet's The FAN Hockey Show, Friedman said,

"I think Vancouver has made Carson Soucy available. He got scratched the other night, and I think they've let people know he'd be available. They're just remodelling their D right now.

"He's (Saucy) had a tough year, but I really like Soucy as a player. I thought he was a really good player for them last year in the playoffs (and he) had a real presence. We'll see where that goes, but I've heard they've made him available."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Saucy's plus-minus rating is -15 this season, showing defensive issues. However, he has performed better in past seasons with a career plus-minus rating of +56.

Soucy has a full no-trade clause this season, which changes to a 12-team no-trade list next year.

"Carson Soucy has a full no trade clause this year, next year a 12 team no trade. The arrival of Marcus Pettersson and the improved play of Elias Pettersson has made the left side tougher to crack for Soucy," Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver traded for defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. His arrival has changed the team's defense lineup.

Insider discusses Marcus Pettersson's role in Carson Soucy's situation with Canucks

On Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal shared that Marcus Pettersson's addition has moved Soucy to the third defensive pairing, making it harder for him to get more ice time. Soucy was currently averaging 19 minutes of ice time per game.

Expand Tweet

Pettersson was acquired along with forward Drew O’Connor in a trade that sent Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernström and a top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick to Pittsburgh. The Canucks got the draft pick earlier in the J.T. Miller trade with the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Pettersson made an impact in his first game with Vancouver. With captain Quinn Hughes injured, Pettersson played a season-high 25:57 minutes. He also led all Canucks defensemen in penalty-kill minutes. Reports suggest Vancouver wants to sign him to a long-term contract.

"It sounds like they're dialing back things (trade talks) on Pettersson. They want to see how things look and how he reacts now. Believe Canucks are getting to UFA Marcus Pettersson's agent pretty quickly hear on an extension," Friedman said (via Rick Dhaliwal).

Expand Tweet

Pettersson is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $4.085 million cap hit. Vancouver has until July 1 to sign him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. With the trade deadline on March 7, Vancouver seems focused on keeping Pettersson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback