NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Edmonton Oilers are not convinced $51,200,000 goalie would be a "true upgrade" over struggling Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers are in desperate need of goaltending upgrades this season, with John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks being linked to the club as a potential target.

Ad

According to multiple reports, Gibson is willing to waive his no-move clause for a chance to play for a Stanley Cup-contending team. However, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the Oilers are not interested in Gibson, deeming him not a significant enough upgrade over the struggling Stuart Skinner.

"The Edmonton Oilers, despite Stuart Skinner's struggles, don't appear to see Gibson as a true upgrade and aren't keen on his contract, which has two remaining years after this one at a $6.4 million average annual value. I don't think the Oilers see a realistic upgrade on the market at the moment," LeBrun said via The Athletic.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Gibson has two more years remaining on his $51.2 million ($6.4 million cap hit) contract, making him an affordable option (for just $3.2 million) for a team needing goaltending help. Reportedly, the Ducks are seeking a first-round pick and a retention of half of Gibson's salary in return.

The Oilers could potentially acquire Gibson by clearing cap space and trading next year's first-round pick, seeing as they are in a difficult situation with Stuart Skinner.

Ad

John Gibson, on the other hand, is the best available goaltending option heading into the trade deadline. In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old has recorded a .911 SV% and ranks seventh in the NHL in Goals Saved Above Expected.

Defense is top priority for Edmonton Oilers

Despite the Oilers' struggles in net, insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the team's primary focus at the trade deadline is bolstering their defense.

Ad

"Listen, the priority is (defense),” LeBrun said. “They've been spending all day looking at the D market. But the other thing, what's important for that organization is in some ways is to make sure the emotion is out of this," via TSN's Insider trading.

“Yes, they need a defenseman. But even though a lot of people want to see him go trade for a goalie, I don't believe that's a priority for the organization."

Ad

The Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring the defense market, with GM Stan Bowman emphasizing the need for a calm approach in the face of mounting pressure. The Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena next on Thursday.

Also Read: Leon Draisaitl doesn't mince words about Edmonton Oilers' defensive collapses in recent games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama