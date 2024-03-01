NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Golden Knights "aggressively" looking for wingers, Jake Guentzel move on the cards

With the NHL trade deadline looming on March 8, the trade market is hot with speculation, and one name at the center is Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel, with an impressive 52 points (22 goals and 30 assists) in just 50 games this season, has caught the attention of several teams looking to bolster their offensive lineup.

Penguins President and GM Kyle Dubas' recent remarks about revitalizing the team, especially with many players over 30, have fueled speculation about Guentzel's future. TSN's NHL insider Emily Kaplan added fuel to the fire by suggesting that the Vegas Golden Knights are aggressively seeking top-end wingers like Guentzel, Pavel Buchnevich or Jordan Eberle.

Emily Kaplan said:

"There are sure to be eye rolls again because the Golden Knights are aggressively looking for top-end wingers. This could be the destination for Jake Guentzel, Pavel Buchnevich, or Jordan Eberle."

There's an expectation across the league that Guentzel, along with fellow Penguin Riley Smith, could be on the move. Despite Guentzel's love for Pittsburgh and his deep respect for teammate Sidney Crosby, the Penguins' future path prompts consideration of a trade.

Guentzel, who is already back on the ice and expected to return from LTIR on March 10, presents an attractive option for teams eyeing a playoff push.

However, the Penguins have set a high asking price for Guentzel, reportedly two first-round picks or the equivalent, deterring some suitors. Nevertheless, several teams, including Edmonton, Colorado, Detroit, Carolina, Vegas and Florida, are reportedly circling, indicating their interest in the talented winger.

Pittsburgh Penguins contemplate Jake Guentzel trade amid fractured finger speculation

The Pittsburgh Penguins are grappling with a decision on star forward Jake Guentzel as the trade deadline looms. Despite being sidelined with an upper-body injury since Valentine’s Day, recent reports suggest a fractured finger is the culprit. Placed on long-term injured reserve, Guentzel's return is slated for two days post-deadline, fueling trade speculations.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said that teams interested in the prolific scorer don't see the finger injury impacting his trade value:

"The exact nature has been speculated to be a fractured finger. Speaking with teams who are interested in the most impactful forward available, they don’t believe his value will be damaged by the time missed."

The Penguins are actively seeking a substantial return for Guentzel, emphasizing their commitment to maximizing the trade's value. Despite a setback with a recent loss to the Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh's playoff aspirations remain intact.