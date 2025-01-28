NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Hurricanes "at least inquired" about $65,408,000 Toronto Maple Leafs 

According to insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Carolina Hurricanes showed interest in Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner.

The speculation comes on the heels of the Hurricanes making headlines by acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a blockbuster three-team trade that also included Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Seravalli noted that while the Hurricanes inquired about Marner during their negotiations for Rantanen, it's unclear how serious the discussions were or if Marner would even consider joining Carolina.

"I believe that the Carolina Hurricanes at least inquired about Mitch Marner as they were going through this process with Mikko Rantanen. I don’t know how far they got, I don’t know if it’s a possibility that maybe they were not a team that Marner would go to," Seravalli said.

“Look, they were in on Pettersson, Miller, Rantanen, I’d be very surprised if they did not at least inquire, or even more strongly than that, with the Toronto Maple Leafs about Mitch Marner," he added.

However, the speculation surrounding Mitch Marner's potential trade isn't likely to lead to any significant developments, as Seravalli assessed the likelihood of the Leafs moving the forward at just 20%.

There has been considerable speculation about Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly as he nears unrestricted free agency. Since July 1, the 27-year-old has been eligible to negotiate a contract extension, but he hasn't finalized any agreement with the team.

Marner is in the last year of a six-year, $65 million, contract.

Insider believes Toronto Maple Leafs want to sign Marner

According to TSN hockey insider Derren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs are keen on signing Mitch Marner to a long-term deal. Marner has significant leverage due to his no-trade clause, which means he would need to agree to any trade.

Greger believes the uncertainty surrounding his chances of winning a Stanley Cup elsewhere raises questions about why he would consider leaving.

"I think that Toronto very much wants to sign Marner and by all indications he wants to stay and be a life-long Toronto Maple Leaf," he said.

"Marner has full protection; he would have to waive (his no-trade clause),” Dreger said. “And I would submit, why would he? Where are his chances better at potentially winning a Stanley Cup? I mean, we don’t know that yet, do we?,” Dreger added.

Marner has accumulated 68 points through 15 goals and 53 assists this season.

