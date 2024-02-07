NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Maple Leafs' pursuit of Chris Tanev could hit major roadblock

Amid recent NHL trade rumors, the pursuit of defenseman Chris Tanev by the Toronto Maple Leafs faces a significant hurdle, according to insights shared by TSN's Hockey Insiders.

On a recent broadcast of Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun revealed that the Calgary Flames are demanding a first-round pick from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Tanev. This poses a challenge for Toronto, as they lack a second-round pick for the next three years.

“As I mentioned last week, the price right now from Calgary – our understanding is – a second-round pick, plus another asset, which could be okay for some teams," Pierre LeBrun said. "But a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, which continues to have interest in Chris Tanev, doesn’t have a second-round pick for the next three years."

"So, it’s been made fairly clear to (Maple Leafs) from Calgary, I believe, that the price is a first-round pick if they want Chris Tanev. I’m not sure whether or not Brad Treliving of the Leafs is (willing) to pay that or not,” LeBrun added.

Despite the potential roadblock, the Leafs' interest in Tanev is well-known.

From Julian McKenzie and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic:

"Given the relationship between Conroy and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and the history between Tanev and Treliving, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Leafs are on (trade possibility)"

Toronto Maple Leafs and Chris Tanev trade scenario

Toronto Maple Leafs previously attempted to acquire Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov earlier this season, indicating a persistent desire to strengthen their defensive lineup. However, the absence of a second-round draft pick until 2027 complicates matters, as Jonas Siegel of The Athletic explains.

From Julian McKenzie and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic:

"But as The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel wrote Monday, the Leafs don’t have a second-round draft pick until 2027. In LeBrun’s Tuesday column, he felt confident asserting that the Leafs are likely going to have to dish a first-rounder to get Tanev."

The Leafs find themselves in a precarious position, balancing the urgency to fortify their roster with the reluctance to part with valuable assets. Acquiring Tanev could bolster their playoff aspirations, but surrendering a first-round pick would not fare well down the road.

Tanev had only two assists in 11 games in January, but he performed admirably defensively, with 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. Despite his minimal offensive output, the 34-year-old defenseman is still valued on the court, primarily for his defensive abilities. Throughout the NHL season, he has accumulated nine points, 128 blocks, 34 shots on goal, and a plus-8 rating in 44 games.

It remains to be seen if Tanev gets traded before the deadline.