NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims New York Rangers have "put a significant offer on the table" for Sabres' JJ Peterka 

The New York Rangers are trying to trade for Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka, according to insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Seravalli also reported both teams have had advanced discussions, with the Rangers making a "significant offer." Seravalli shared this update on NHL Coast to Coast and later posted the same on X/Twitter.

Ad

"I am told that Chris Drury and the New York Rangers have put a significant offer on the table, and had advanced discussions today with the Buffalo Sabres about forward, JJ Peterka, first line winger, 23 years old," Seravalli said.

"And we know that the Buffalo Sabres aren't interested in futures. They're not looking at first round picks or prospects. They want players back that could help now and help for the future of the Buffalo Sabres to end this 14 year playoff drought that's been ongoing," he added.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peterka is one of Buffalo’s best young players, so trade rumors are somewhat surprising. The winger has 19 goals and 32 assists in 59 games this season. Last year, he scored a career-high 28 goals. Despite his good play, the Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference and have missed the playoffs for 14 years.

Buffalo's General Manager Kevin Adams does not want draft picks or prospects in return. Instead, he wants players who can help the team now and in the future. The Sabres are desperate to end their long playoff drought. Peterka is currently under team control until 2029.

Ad

The New York Rangers have made six trades since December, including two on Thursday.

New York Rangers acquire defenceman Carson Soucy

The Rangers traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Carson Soucy.

Former Canucks forward J.T. Miller reportedly convinced Soucy to waive his no-movement clause to join the Rangers. Soucy is in the second year of his three-year, $9.75 million contract and had been in trade rumors.

Ad

"JT Miller called Soucy and made the big apple pitch to him," Rick Dhaliwal shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rangers needed defensive depth after trading Ryan Lindgren and dealing with Adam Fox’s injury.

Vancouver may have received less in return because Soucy controlled where he could be traded. The Canucks appear to be shifting focus despite being in playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Rangers have received a reliable defenseman for a relatively low cost in this trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama