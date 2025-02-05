NHL trade rumors: Insider claims Vancouver Canucks interested in $49,700,000 Buffalo Sabres forward "type of player"

As the March 7 trade deadline approaches, the Vancouver Canucks are expected to be active in the market.

Recently, the Canucks made headlines by trading star forward J.T. Miller and enhancing their roster with the addition of four new players. However, they appear to be far from done, as the team is now seeking a center to fill the gap left by Miller's departure.

During a segment on TSN's Insider Trading, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canucks have expressed interest in Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens. LeBrun noted that while replacing Miller is a challenging task, Vancouver is eager to find a suitable replacement.

"And to Cozens, by the way, we just talked about him in three consecutive notes here, he is among the type of players that Vancouver is interested in, we know they've had discussions with Buffalo," LeBrun said.

The Canucks have already added young talent like Filip Chytil, but their primary focus remains on strengthening the center position.

LeBrun also mentioned that if the club can secure a center before March 7, it would be a significant advantage, particularly as the Canucks continue to compete for a playoff spot.

However, the bigger picture involves Vancouver addressing its center depth in the coming months. Cozens, who is signed to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, is among the players the Canucks are considering. Discussions with Buffalo have reportedly taken place regarding a potential move.

Compared to the Sabres, the Canucks have a stronger chance of making the playoffs, which could make them an appealing destination for Cozens, who has recorded 26 points this season, tallying 10 goals and 16 assists in 53 games.

The Calgary Flames are another club linked to the 23-year-old center.

Vancouver Canucks made veteran defenseman available for trade

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks have made veteran defenseman Carson Soucy available for trade.

The decision follows last week’s trade of J.T. Miller and several other players. Since Miller's departure, the Canucks have lost two straight games.

Fans can expect the Vancouver Canucks to continue making moves to solidify a playoff position, as the team currently sits two points behind the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference wild-card standings.

