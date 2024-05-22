NHL Trade Rumors: Insider clears the air around conversations surrounding Mitch Marner's future in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are speculating a lot about trades involving star forward Mitch Marner. However, according to Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic, such discussions have not taken place. The NHL Insider recently clarified the situation via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just FYI, it's my understanding as of this moment that the Maple Leafs have not spoken to a single team about Mitch Marner," LeBrun tweeted.

"The Leafs were focused on the coaching situation which they've handled now. But there hasn't been any trade conversations regarding Marner. Obviously we'll see how the next two months play out, no doubt teams will come calling the Leafs on him closer to the draft next month."

LeBrun addressed the rumors and speculation suggesting that Marner might be the odd one out in the Leafs' roster, often referred to as the 'Core Four'.

Despite these speculations, the Maple Leafs' management appears to have prioritized their coaching problem, which has now been handled with the signing of Craig Berube. This focus has left no room for trade talks involving Marner thus far.

With NHL Draft coming up on June 28th, it's expected that other teams might ask about Marner.

Maple Leafs' GM Brad Treliving discusses busy summer, Mitch Marner's future and recent coaching changes

During a news conference, Craig Berube was announced as the Maple Leafs' new head coach, and GM Brad Treliving hinted at a busy summer ahead. Questions arose about Mitch Marner's future with the team, alongside other forwards like John Tavares, Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

“I went to work on the coaching search and that file that has been all-encompassing until you know, until this past weekend. As I said at the end of the year we're going to look at everything," Treliving said.

"We've got some really good players and we don't want to lose sight of that. But I'll sit down and we'll start to dig into all the other areas, roster construction and all those types of things and we've got a busy summer ahead.”

You can watch the full Maple Leafs press conference video below:

With the NHL Entry Draft approaching and a recent playoff loss to the Bruins, decisions are pressing. Marner's full no-movement clause complicates matters, necessitating cooperation for any potential trade.