NHL Trade Rumors: Insider clears the air on talks surrounding Erik Karlsson

Amid a tumultuous season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, trade talks have intensified, particularly surrounding defenseman Erik Karlsson. Penguins President and GM Kyle Dubas earlier hinted at a possible revitalization of the team. He wants to bring in the right mixture of young players who can energize the team.

Following Erik Karlsson's remarkable 101-point performance last season, he's struggled this year, managing only 43 points in 59 games. Although he has scored less, he has stood up to the expectations and that's a good sign for him considering his future with the team.

The Penguins currently hold a record of 27-24-8 and they are placed seventh in the Metropolitan Division. As the Penguins face the grim reality of a playoff picture slipping out of reach, speculation looms large over potential roster changes ahead of the trade deadline on March 8.

After enduring a disappointing four-game Western Conference road trip, culminating in three consecutive losses, the Penguins find themselves in a dire situation. Their once-promising playoff hopes have dwindled, leaving them outside the coveted postseason bracket and with a pressing need for strategic roster adjustments.

According to insights from Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Dubas is unlikely to delay his trade maneuvers until the deadline on Friday. Yohe said:

"For those wondering which Penguins could be on the move, it’s easier to say which ones are for sure staying. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, and Bryan Rust. That’s it. Pretty much everyone else is up for grabs.

“The Penguins are about to be dismantled. And really, their play this season has given Dubas no other choice.” Yohe remarked

Despite the Penguins' playoff aspirations fading, Karlsson's presence on the team is still likely secure.

Erik Karlsson's performance and Penguins' loss

In the Penguins' recent 6-1 loss to the Oilers, Erik Karlsson went pointless despite logging 22 minutes of ice time. The Penguins were not able to put up a fight.

Zach Hyman's two goals and Leon Draisaitl's three assists fueled the Oilers' victory, extending their winning streak to four games. Evgeni Malkin scored the lone goal for the Penguins, who suffered their third straight loss.

With key players absent, including Matthew Nieto, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust for Pittsburgh, Edmonton capitalized on its opportunities to secure the win, despite missing Derek Ryan from the lineup.