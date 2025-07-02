NHL Trade Rumors: Insider David Pagnotta shoots down fairytale reunion involving Maple Leafs and $49M center

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri’s name has come up in recent trade talks involving the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some insiders have discussed the idea of Kadri returning to Toronto. He has played ten seasons with the Leafs and was a popular player during his time there, from 2009 to 2019.

Kadri is currently under contract till 2029. His deal is worth $49 million over seven years, with a $7 million cap hit each season. Kadri is coming off a strong season, scoring 35 goals and 67 points. He also brings physical play and playoff experience.

Despite the rumors, NHL insider David Pagnotta does not see a deal happening. Speaking with insider Nick Alberga on Wednesday, Pagnotta said Toronto might be interested, but the trade does not make sense for both sides.

"I think they would entertain it," Pagnotta said. "I just don't see a fit with Toronto."

Calgary’s general manager, Craig Conroy, wants to stay competitive, which Pagnotta said makes a trade less likely.

"If you believe what Craig Conroy, their GM is saying is (true), and that's, they want to stay competitive," Pagnotta said. "Then I don't see it, I don't see a fit that makes sense for both sides."

Toronto recently gained cap space after trading Mitch Marner, but using that space on Kadri would limit other moves.

Kadri was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2009 and had his best season with the team in 2016-17 with 61 points. He played 561 games with Toronto, scoring 161 goals and 196 assists. Many fans would welcome him back, but the trade seems unlikely.

Where can Nazem Kadri fit in the Maple Leafs lineup?

NHL insider Spencer Lazary wrote that many Toronto Maple Leafs fans still think Kadri should not have been traded. He said Kadri could play on the second line if he returns.

"If Treliving brings him back, he would be able to slot in on the second line, which could push John Tavares to the wing or even to the third-line center." Lazary wrote in his column for the Hockey Writers on Wednesday.

Lazary also pointed out that Kadri plays a tough, physical game, and this is something the Leafs are looking for.

General manager Brad Treliving said in May that the team’s DNA needs to change.

"There's some DNA that has to change in our team," Treliving said, via NHL.com in late May. "If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change."

Kadri’s playing style matches what Maple Leafs' GM Treliving and new coach Craig Berube want.

