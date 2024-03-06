NHL trade rumors: Insider deems $29,125,000 Ducks forward as Edmonton Oilers' 'primary target'

According to insights from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletics, Adam Henrique has emerged as the Edmonton Oilers' 'primary target' before the NHL trade deadline.

Despite exploring various options in the forward market, the Oilers seem particularly keen on acquiring Henrique. Other interested parties include the New York Rangers, Bruins, and to some extent, the Golden Knights.

Henrique's $5.825 million average annual value poses a challenge for the Edmonton Oilers, who are meticulously managing their salary cap space. However, the Anaheim Ducks possess two salary retention spots, which they could potentially utilize to facilitate a deal. It's possible that a third-party broker might also be involved in the negotiations.

Henrique's ability to play both center and left wing, coupled with his solid performance for Anaheim this season, makes him an attractive prospect for any contender. Acquiring him would provide the Oilers with increased lineup flexibility and bolster their roster for the remainder of the season.

Henrique signed a $29,125,000 contract for five years with the Anaheim Ducks in 2018 (effective from 2019), with the entire amount guaranteed and an annual salary of $5,825,000 for the current season. He will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of this season.

Edmonton Oilers wrestle with potential Evander Kane trade amid team dynamics and cap considerations - Reports

Rece­nt developments have reportedly prompted talks within the ­Edmonton Oilers group concerning Evander Kane­'s pathway ahead. Former Oilers defe­nseman and Spittin' Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney addre­ssed worries about Kane's appare­nt discontent with his ice time allotment. He proposed tensions be­tween the playe­r and the team by remarking:

"There’s something going on with Kane there. He doesn’t like his ice time, and if there’s any sort of time to get out somebody who is possibly bringing down moods — I don’t know if you can move that deal —but that’s something I wouldn’t be shocked at. I’m just sayin’ it."

Adding to the discourse, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman acknowledged the Edmonton Oilers "might have" considered a move involving Kane, noting the team's open-minded approach to addressing any issues.

Friedman highlighted Kane's importance as a physical forward, particularly in playoff scenarios, despite recent concerns over his quiet performances.

"Here’s my thing about Kane: he’s been very quiet lately. In the playoffs you need guys like (him). Now, you need him going."

While Kane has delivered noteworthy performances, including a remarkable goal-scoring spree during the playoffs, questions linger over his consistency, exacerbated by injury setbacks. Concerns also arise regarding Kane's physical style of play and its potential impact on his longevity, drawing parallels to past experiences with Milan Lucic.

Of course, there are off-ice factors that further cloud things for the Oilers, most notably Kane's huge salary and now the time of eventually impending contracts for Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. The structure of Kane's contract—a full no-movement through February 2025—makes it difficult to even research trade possibilities along those lines.