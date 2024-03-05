NHL trade rumors: Insider deems New York Rangers "finalists" in race for Alex Wennberg

The NHL trade rumor mill is buzzing with speculation as the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers emerge as front-runners in the pursuit of Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg.

TSN's Chris Johnston reports that both teams have expressed interest in the 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, whose cap hit stands at $4.5 million.

According to sources, as per lohud.com, the Rangers are leading the discussions in Wennberg's trade rumors. They are emerging as one of the "finalists."

The Kraken have opted to sit Wennberg on the bench for Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, citing trade-related reasons. This decision adds fuel to the speculation surrounding Wennberg's potential departure from Seattle.

The center has posted a decent performance this season, contributing nine goals and 16 assists in 60 games. However, his role on the penalty kill has been a point of contention, marking him as a liability in that aspect of the game.

Wennberg's most notable season came in 2016-17 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he recorded an impressive 59 points as a 22-year-old. Since then, he has struggled to surpass the 40-point mark in any other campaign.

Despite his inconsistencies, Wennberg's five-on-five play-driving abilities make him an attractive option for teams seeking help down the middle.

Both the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers have specific needs for the center position.

The Avalanche made offseason acquisitions in Ross Colton and Ryan Johansen to bolster their middle-six centers, but the latter has fallen short of expectations.

On the other hand, the Rangers lost Filip Chytil for the season in November, creating a void that Wennberg could potentially fill.

While Wennberg's departure seems likely, the same cannot be said for the rest of Seattle's upcoming unrestricted free agents. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Kraken and Jordan Eberle have expressed mutual interest in a contract extension, indicating a desire to keep the veteran forward in Seattle.

Florida Panthers defeat New York Rangers 4-2

The Florida Panthers secured a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers as Ryan Lomberg's go-ahead goal in the third period set the tone for their fifth consecutive win. Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's consistency, saying:

"He’s been freakishly consistent this year."

Sam Reinhart, with two goals, and Anton Lundell also contributed to the Panthers' success. Reinhart acknowledged their solid performance, stating,

"We stuck to our game plan..."

Despite Chris Kreider's efforts for the New York Rangers, who lost their third game in four, he acknowledged Florida's relentless attack, saying,

"I think we gave them a little bit too much time and space at times."

The Rangers next play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.