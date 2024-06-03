NHL Trade Rumors: Insider delivers judgement on Martin Necas' future with Hurricanes

Trade rumors surrounding Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes have gained momentum recently. According to Frank Seravalli of DFO Rundown, the talented Czech winger could be on the move sooner than expected.

"I wouldn't be shocked to see Marty Necas dealt before Game 1 of the Cup Final on Saturday," Seravalli stated, igniting speculation about Necas' future with the Hurricanes.

Necas has become a central figure in Carolina's offseason plans. After a productive season where he tallied 24 goals and 53 points in the regular season, and added four goals and nine points in the playoffs, his future remains uncertain.

The skilled right winger, currently on a two-year contract with a $3 million AAV, has two years remaining as a restricted free agent (RFA) and is eligible for arbitration. His qualifying offer stands at $3.5 million.

Martin Necas unfazed by Hurricanes contract uncertainty

Czechia won the 2024 IIHF World Championship on May 26 and Martin Necas was part of the team. In a statement after the win, he clarified that he is not worried about his future as of yet.

"We'll see what's going to happen," Necas said. "I don't really care right now. What's going to happen is going to happen. My agent is going to deal with that. We're going to figure it out. Now I'm going to celebrate this medal and I'm going to enjoy it for a while." (via NHL.com on May 26, Sunday).

Despite impending free agency, Martin Necas remains unfazed, focusing on the joy of the moment.

His decision to join the tournament mid-way, despite lacking a contract for the next season, reflects his commitment to the rare opportunity of playing in front of his home crowd.

"Who cares? This is a thing that could only happen once in my life because you never know when it's going to be back and if I'll be playing (in the) playoffs. I wasn't thinking about that. There was no doubt in my head that I wouldn't go," Necas added.

"I feel like I play my best when I'm enjoying hockey," Necas said. "I loved it. I haven't played for the Czech national team for five or six years, and being able to be here with all the guys ... we translated it on the ice and this (gold medal) thing happened."

Martin Necas's future with the Hurricanes remains uncertain.