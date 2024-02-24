NHL Trade Rumors: Insider expresses concern over Avalanche's pursuit of Adam Henrique

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique has become a subject of speculation in the NHL trade market. While speaking on NHL Now, hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman expressed reservations regarding the Colorado Avalanche's interest in the player.

Friedman highlighted Colorado's historical preference for acquiring players with terms left on their contracts.

[00:11:49] "I'd say this is the kind of deal that Colorado would say no to right now but yes to if it's still there in a couple of weeks."

Friedman also draws attention to recent trades, such as the acquisition of Josh Manson, where the Avalanche ensured they could extend the player's contract.

"If you look at Colorado's history when they trade for players, they prefer to trade for players with term. They traded for Josh Manson; they knew they could extend. They knew they could extend Lehner."

Colorado's focus reportedly centers around players like Alexander Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad. Henrique's trade possibility depends on their plans with them.

Friedman said:

"If you look at what they're looking at right now, I think they're looking at guys like Kerfoot and Bjugstad, who still have another year. So with Henrique, unless they want to extend him, it doesn't fit their MO. But if this is still on the table as we get closer to the deadline and Colorado still needs a center, yes, I think they could do something like this."

Friedman provided insight into the Avalanche's trade philosophy.

"Although Colorado's history is, if we move the first, we're doing it for a player we think we can keep. And that's something I always keep in mind."

The Ducks suffered a loss and Adam Henrique went pointless

Columbus Blue Jackets v Anaheim Ducks

On Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets secured a 7-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Despite blowing a significant lead, the Blue Jackets rallied to claim the win, with Yegor Chinakhov scoring the decisive goal early in the third period. Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski both notched multi-goal performances for Columbus, while Johnny Gaudreau ended his goal drought.

The Ducks staged a comeback after trailing 4-0, with Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn contributing to their efforts. However, turnovers proved costly for Anaheim in the final period, leading to their defeat. Despite the loss, Troy Terry's standout performance and Pavel Mintyukov's assists stood out in the Ducks' performance.

Adam Henrique remained pointless despite spending 19 minutes on ice. With this loss, the Ducks' situation has only worsened with a 20-34-2 record.