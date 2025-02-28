  • home icon
  NHL Trade Rumors: Insider gives latest on Scott Laughton, $52,000,000 Blues superstar ahead of deadline

NHL Trade Rumors: Insider gives latest on Scott Laughton, $52,000,000 Blues superstar ahead of deadline

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 20:24 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
NHL insider shared updates on Scott Laughton and Blues forward before trade deadline (Source: Imagn)

Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton and St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn are drawing the interest of many NHL teams, according to insider Darren Dreger. Meanwhile, the Blues are not planning to trade Schenn unless a team makes a strong offer.

On Friday, Dreger tweeted:

"Action continues to swirl around Laughton with several teams tracking. Meanwhile, the Blues position on Schenn hasn’t changed. He won’t be traded unless a team steps up and pushes Armstrong to go to Schenn and ask him to waive NTC. I believe a team will make it interesting."
Laughton is in his 12th season with the Flyers and remains a reliable depth forward. He has 11 goals and 16 assists in 57 games this season. He had a career-best season in 2022-23 with 18 goals and 43 points. Over his 658-game career, he has recorded 265 points. Reports say the Flyers will let Laughton have a say in any trade despite no formal trade protection in his contract.

Schenn has an eight-year, $52 million contract until the 2027-28 season. He has played 60 games this season, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points. He has been an important player for the St. Louis Blues on offense and defense.

With the deadline on March 7 approaching, Laughton and Schenn's futures remain uncertain.

Darren Dreger's previous update on Scott Laughton

Previously, in the second week of January, Darren Dreger said that the Flyers do not want to trade Scott Laughton because he is important to their young core. However, they might move him for a first-round pick.

"They love what Laughton brings to their young core, especially talk about mentors," Dreger said on First Up podcast. "I mean, that's kind of what Scott Laughton is, versatile guy, you know, started the year as a center and I think that that's where Toronto would have interest in him.
"But if you watch the Flyers, because of how Noah Cates has evolved, Scott Laughton's playing a lot on the wing. But you know, Philly isn't the gonna move him unless they get that first-round draft pick. And I just, I don't think Toronto has the stomach for that yet."

However, Dreger mentioned that Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe prefers bigger, stronger players for the third-line center role.

Edited by Ribin Peter
