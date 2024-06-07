NHL Trade Rumors: Insider hints at Carolina Hurricanes' asking price for Martin Necas

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says the Carolina Hurricanes are asking for more than a first-round pick for Martin Necas in a potential trade. Necas is a pending RFA and has been the subject of trade rumors since the Hurricanes were eliminated from the playoffs.

Necas is just 25 years old and coming off a 53-point season, but his time in Carolina may be nearing an end. If the Hurricanes do trade Necas, Friedman claims it will cost the team a first-round pick and more, as shared by NHL Trade Alert on X:

"Carolina is letting people know that they consider Necas a budding star and that's the kind of return they want. Star power is what they want in return I heard."

With the Hurricanes wanting a first-round pick and a prospect, it's unclear if teams will be willing to pay that for the forward who had a step back this past season after recording 71 points two years ago.

Martin Necas is not worried about his future

Martin Necas is a pending restricted free agent, but when reporters asked him at the World Championship about his contract status, he responded "Who cares." Friedman, meanwhile, says there will be some trade interest in Necas, but teams want to know what kind of contract he wants before being traded.

Friedman reported, via Sportsnet:

"On paper, that makes sense to me, but just talking on paper, I think there's a lot of teams that are going to be looking at Necas and trying to find out what he wants. He's a good player and Carolina's going to have options here."

Meanwhile, before Don Wadell stepped down as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes, he mentioned the possibility of Necas asking for a trade but said the team wasn't just going to give him away.

“I don’t have enough toes and fingers to tell you how many players have walked into my office about being traded,” Waddell said via Yahoo. “We’re not opposed always to trading players, but you also have to look at the value of what you’re getting back for players. Marty’s an exceptionally skilled guy that you’re just not going to give up on, that’s for sure.”

Martin Necas was drafted 12th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by Carolina and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

