NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Brad Marchand to Avalanche in blockbuster trade, draws parallels with $17,400,000 superstar

Trade rumors are linking Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand to the Colorado Avalanche. NHL insider Darren Dreger said Marchand might consider leaving Boston, especially with his contract ending after this season. The 36-year-old is in the final year of his eight-year, $49 million contract. Currently, he is playing his 16th NHL season with the Bruins and became captain after Patrice Bergeron retired.

Ad

Dreger compared Marchand’s situation to Sidney Crosby’s, noting both players take pride in staying with one team. Crosby has signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Marchand faces a choice - stay in Boston through a rebuild or join a top team for another championship run.

"Because, you know, he's (Crosby) an iconic figure in the sports landscape of Pittsburgh, all of those things, and no different than a Brad Marchand on for the Boston Bruins," Dreger said on 1st Up.

Ad

Trending

"Those players decorated as they are, they take a high level of pride in playing with the same organization ... So it's on both those guys and probably more of a point on Marchand as his contract is expiring."

This season, Marchand has 20 goals and 44 points in 57 games, but his -7 rating has raised concerns. The Bruins are struggling with a record of 27-24-6, ranking sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Ad

Dreger said Marchand could stay in Boston or join a contender like Colorado.

"(If) he want to, you know, see if Colorado is a fit. See if another contender has a fit. If not the trade deadline, then in free agency this summer," Dreger added.

As the deadline approaches, a trade to the Avalanche or another contender is still possible.

Brad Marchand is not taking the trade rumors seriously

Meanwhile, Brad Marchand does not think he will be traded. He believes the Bruins trust their current team to improve. He told NHL.com that he feels management shares this view.

Ad

Marchand has a good relationship with GM Don Sweeney, who is also Team Canada’s GM. He does not expect to be traded without a discussion.

“We’re not in control of them,” Marchand said about rumors. “At the end of the day, if they wanted to trade me, that’s obviously well within their right. But I feel like that’s something that we would have a conversation about...I don’t think that’s something they would just do on a whim.”

Marchand's current contract has a $6.125 million cap hit and an eight-team no-trade list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles