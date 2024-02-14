NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Juuse Saros to Carolina Hurricanes in deal involving Canes' $6,000,000 forward

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, speculation is rife regarding a potential blockbuster deal involving Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and the Carolina Hurricanes. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman has fueled the rumors, suggesting that Saros could be on the move and Carolina is among the interested parties:

"I just believe there has been enough noise out there to believe that NSH is considering it. They’re not writing off the idea that they would do it. NSH is looking for offence... they’re looking for a high-end offensive player," Friedman said on 'The Jeff Marek Show' podcast.

He continued:

"This is just me spitballing, but I wonder about a guy like Necas… I think Carolina is going to have a challenge to get an extension done after this season… just on paper, I could look at it and say that’s a need for both teams."

Juuse Saros might wear Carolina's jersey. This is causing some excitement among hockey fans. They think the skilled goalie can make the Hurricanes stronger. Carolina already has a great team, and having Saros as their goalie could be the last piece they need as they want to push for the playoffs.

The closer to the trade cut-off, expect fans to watch Nashville and Carolina closely, as a big trade could be buzzing around. Juuse Saros might become a Hurricane and Necas could head to the Predators. Nothing is confirmed yet though, but fans can't wait to see the outcome of these possible talks.

Juuse Saros and 4 other goalies to watch ahead of trade deadline

Alongside Juuse Saros, here are four other goalies who could be dealt at the NHL trade deadline:

#1. John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks): With the Anaheim Ducks looking towards a rebuild, Gibson's tenure in Southern California may be coming to an end. Despite his hefty salary, teams seeking an upgrade in goal might be tempted by his track record, potentially paving the way for Lukas Dostal to take over.

#2. Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames): Markstrom's stellar performance this season hasn't gone unnoticed, but with the Flames possibly entering a rebuild, he could be on the move to bolster a contender's goaltending depth.

#3. Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets): Merzlikins asked to be traded from the Blue Jackets. The team's not doing well. Still, his decent stats could draw the eyes of teams needing better goalies.

#4. Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens): The Canadiens are working on their rebuild, and Allen may discover he's no longer needed. Considering his playoff background and reasonable contract, he might appeal to teams aiming for a postseason climb.