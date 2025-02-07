NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Toronto Maple Leafs to $52,000,000 Blues captain with franchise demanding "mammoth" return 

NHL insider Darren Dreger has reported that there are discussions about the possibility of St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On a recent episode of TSN's "Insider Trading", Dreger mentioned that Schenn is a key player with a full no-trade clause, complicating any potential deal.

The Blues are currently underperforming, and given GM Doug Armstrong's aggressive approach in the market, he could initiate talks, especially with top teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a center.

"Well, some believe that there's potential of Brayden Schenn being traded by the St Louis Blues. He is their captain. He does have a full no-trade clause, so it is a complicated process," Dreger said. "But we also know Doug Armstrong, the general manager, very well, how aggressive he can be, and the Blues are underachieving right now.

"So yes, the top contenders, looking at the market, looking for a center, are interested, and that would include the Toronto Maple Leafs," he added.

However, any trade would require a significant return, and it remains uncertain if any team is ready to meet that demand.

"The return would have to be mammoth. Is there a team that is willing to pay it? Dreger concluded.

The insider further indicated that the Blues are exploring their options and gauging interest in Schenn, with a decision likely coming in the near future.

Brayden Schenn is currently inked to an eight-year, $52 million contract with the Blues and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.

The center, who has been with the Blues for the last eight seasons, has accumulated 30 points through 11 goals and 19 assists this season.

What's next for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

After losing three straight games, where the Maple Leafs struggled to score goals, they are back to winning ways.

The Leafs are currently on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and most recently achieving a 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The club improved to 32-19-6 and 66 points, trailing the Florida Panthers by just one point at the top of the Atlantic Division. The Leafs have a final game remaining before heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vancouver Canucks next at Rogers Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

