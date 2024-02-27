NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Vancouver Canucks to Minnesota Wild forward

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly eyeing Wild bottom-six grinder Brandon Duhaime, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Seravalli has highlighted Duhaime's potential to bring experience and physicality to the Canucks, qualities often sought by contenders during the deadline period.

With the Wild sitting just four points behind the Predators for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, there's uncertainty around whether they'll entertain trade offers. General Manager Bill Guerin has expressed confidence in the team's playoff chances despite a tumultuous campaign. Additionally, goaltender Marc-André Fleury's no-movement clause and desire to stay in Minnesota further complicate potential trades.

Duhaime, 26, boasts 189 games of NHL experience since his debut in 2021, offering a mix of scoring (19 goals, 33 points) and physical play (122 PIMs in his first season). However, his performance this season has seen a decline, with poor possession numbers and an expected -6.6 rating, the lowest on the team.

Considering Duhaime's subpar performance and pending UFA status, trading him could benefit the Wild, potentially freeing up cap space and addressing roster needs.

Should Vancouver Canucks chase­ Duhaime, it may affect players like­ Arshdeep Bains and Philip Di Giuseppe. This could push them from the­ bottom six. Although Bains's energy earne­d praise from coach Rick Tocchet, he has no points in thre­e games. Di Giuseppe­ has tallied three goals and e­ight points over 40 matches this campaign.

The 2024 NHL trade deadline is slated for March 8.

Vancouver Canucks Extend Lucrative 8-Year, $96M Contract Offer to Elias Pettersson Amid Speculation

Amid swirling speculation, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly extended a substantial eight-year contract worth $96 million to star forward Elias Pettersson. Initial reports from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta suggested the lucrative offer, yet its existence has been questioned by insiders like Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman expressed uncertainty regarding the reported offer, saying:

"One of the things that I think has developed over the last couple of weeks in Vancouver is the noise around Elias Pettersson... teams calling the Canucks and asking what is going on here and could he be available."

Despite the skepticism, the proposed deal would make Pettersson one of the highest-paid players in the NHL, earning a significant $12 million annually. This salary would trail only superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. Furthermore, it would establish a new benchmark for Swedish players in the league, surpassing William Nylander's recent $92 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Pettersson's pivotal role in the Vancouver Canucks' lineup, boasting 102 points last season and maintaining strong performance this year, his future remains a focal point amid ongoing negotiations.