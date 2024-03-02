Washington Capitals currently eyeing for a spot in the NHL playoffs, are looking to get Calgary Flames star Noah Hanifin onboard to bolster their squad.

Capitals will hope to land Hanifin to increase their chance of getting their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup. Currently sitting sixth, they will be looking at the final days of the trade window as an opportunity to sign the Calgary defenseman.

Elliotte Friedman weighed in on this topic on The 32 Thoughts Podcast and said:

"I've wondered about Washington, if Washington is a player in this too, because I think Washington is looking to make some changes..."

Friedman went on to add regarding the unwillingness Capitals would have to lose out on this opportunity:

"....But I don't think they really want to go to rock bottom, I can see Washington having eyes on Hanifin."

Hanifin is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million contract ($4.95 million average annual value) he signed with Calgary on Aug. 30, 2018. He has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 59 games for the franchise.

Noah Hanifin among several Flames stars on the trade-block

A mass clearance is taking place in the Calgary roster this season as Noah Hanifin joins the list of people potentially leaving this season.

The Calgary Flames have just recently signed former Buffalo Sabres blue-liner Mark Pysyk on a short-term deal but the side is still in need of major reinforcements.

Recently, Chris Tanev's trade to the Dallas Stars left several questions unanswered regarding the team's depth in defense. Signs indicate that their plans with the defense this season have been based on potential exits.

Another major star to see the door was Elias Lindholm. The Vancouver Canucks signed the 29-year-old center who has had an impressive start to his tenure with 6 points in the first 13 games.

Do the Flames have some tricks left up their slave before the trade deadline, or will we see how this change will affect their chances to qualify for the playoffs.