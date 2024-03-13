NHL Trade Rumors: Insider marks Saaros, Markstrom as offseason targets for New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils' President of Hockey Operations, Tom Fitzgerald, shifted focus towards the 2024-25 season with strategic moves during the recent trade deadline. Despite not being eliminated from playoff contention, Fitzgerald prioritized prospects over the remaining games of the current season, acknowledging the collective disappointment within the organization.

Regarding the direction of the team, Fitzgerald said to The Athletic's Peter Baugh:

"It’s not a position I thought we would be in. But we were. We’re here."

The New Jersey Devils are aiming to solidify their goaltending situation in the offseason, despite acquiring Jake Allen, who has another year left on his contract.

There's a plan to trade for a top-tier goalie, potentially engaging with the Calgary Flames for Jacob Markstrom and exploring options with Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros. The goal is to establish a 1A-1B goalie tandem, with Allen complementing the new acquisition.

Fitzgerald asserted:

"We’re looking at a potential tandem that maybe could rate up there in the league if I was able to land one of these big fishes."

Montreal's retention of 50 percent on Allen's contract lowers his cap hit to $1.925 million, enhancing the Devils' financial flexibility. Clearing Vitek Vanecek's $3.4 million cap hit further underscores their commitment to upgrading the goalie position.

Nashville faces a decision with Saros, who has a year left on his deal. With prospect Yaroslav Askarov's potential emergence, the Predators may extend Saros or explore trade options at the draft.

New Jersey Devils set to open 2024-25 season in Prague against Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils are set to kick off the 2024-25 NHL season in Prague, Czechia, where they'll face off against the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL's Global Series. Scheduled for Oct. 4 and 5 at the O2 Arena, these games mark the eighth and ninth NHL contests hosted at the venue.

Notably, the Devils' roster includes two Czech players, Ondrej Palat and Tomas Nosek, with Nosek set to become a free agent this summer. Palat, thrilled about playing in his home country for the first time in his NHL career, expressed his excitement:

"So, I was always thinking it would be cool to play in the Czech Republic, NHL, where my family can see me, my friends, and just to get that feeling of playing an NHL game in Prague," Palat said to NHL.com.

Previously, the Devils participated in the 2018 Global Series in Gothenburg, Sweden, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.

In other Global Series action, the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars will square off in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1 and 2. Both teams boast Finnish talent on their rosters, with notable players like Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Aleksander Barkov among others.