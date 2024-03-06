NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names the most likely trade destination for Jake Guentzel

Much of the talk in the last week of the trade deadline has been around Pittsburgh Penguins star winger Jake Guentzel.

The 29-year-old Penguins winger has been a hot topic for the past few weeks given the speculation around his exit; much of the word suggests the Vancouver Canucks are leading the race.

According to NHL Insider Josh Yohe, the Canucks are looking for a winger in the final days of the trade window and Jake Guentzel seems to be a good fit in the puzzle.

Josh Yohe shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously. But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen."

Guentzel is having a phenomenal season for the Penguins as he currently stands on 22 goals and 30 assists in his 50 appearances. The winger has had a very successful stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the last eight years, but as time ticks on, an exit seems very likely.

Guentzel has a variety of options in front of him, including the New York Rangers according to Vincent Z. Mercogliano of the Westchester Journal News.

What's next for Jake Guentzel ahead of the NHL trade deadline?

The Penguins' 2017 Stanley Cup victory against the Nashville Predators has been the last of its kind for Guentzel. The years that have passed have not been the most successful for the Pittsburgh winger.

Guentzel has since faced the highs of entering the NHL All-Star Team two times, namely back in the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

With a team like the Canucks lurking around the corner, Guentzel could again see greener pastures with a shot at Stanley Cup glory already high for the Vancouver Canucks.