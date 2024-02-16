NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names Marc-Andre Fleury's three favorable destinations including Toronto 

The future of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury with the Minnesota Wild remains up in the air, with no certainty as to whether or how long he will stay with the club.

Fleury remains one of the league's best goaltenders, and if the Wild fail to make the playoffs, they may consider trading him at the trade deadline.

With a no-trade clause in Marc-Andre Fleury's contract, his willingness to waive the clause will play an important role in determining whether the veteran wants to stay with Minnesota or look for a contender.

According to Pierre LeBrun on "Insider Trading", if the Minnesota Wild fall out and it becomes clear that they won't make it to the playoffs, Fleury might consider joining other teams.

LeBrun mentioned the likes of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes among the three favorable destinations for Fleury:

"LeBrun on MAF (Insider Trading): “If Minnesota does fall out of it and it’s clear that they are out of it, Fleury potentially could look at 2-3 teams, among those options I’m told are the likes of Carolina, the likes of Toronto and the likes of Colorado"

The Minnesota Wild (25-23-5) are sixth in the Central Division of the West with 55 points. The club is currently five points off the wild card spot in the West.

Marc Andre Fleury's decision will ultimately influence the outcome of the trade deadline, determining whether he stays with the Wild or moves to a potential contender, perhaps the one LeBrun mentioned.

Marc-Andre Fleury becomes second-most-winning goalie in NHL

Fleury earned his 552nd NHL win on Jan. 15 in the Minnesota Wild's 5-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders.

As a result, he surpassed legendary goaltender Patrick Roy of the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the league's all-time list of goaltender wins.

This season, the 39-year-old goaltender has a 10-9-3 record with a 2.83 GAA and SV% of .902. Marc-Andre Fleury's overall career record is 554-324-94, with a 2.59 GAA, .912SV% and 72 shutouts.

Meanwhile, the record for the most wins in the NHL belongs to the New Jersey Devils' legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur, who secured 691 wins in his playing career.

Marc-Andre Fleury was drafted No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 draft. He spent 13 seasons with the Penguins and won three Stanley Cups. Moreover, he also won a Vezina Trophy while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021.