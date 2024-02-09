NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names new suitor to fill Edmonton Oilers' top-six forward void 

With the March 8 trade deadline approaching quickly, the Edmonton Oilers are looking to add a top six forward to their roster.

According to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the idea behind this is to upgrade their second line, specifically with Leon Draisaitl. The insider mentioned that one player the Oilers have been considering is the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel. However, it's uncertain if he's even available for a trade.

Pierre LeBrun said:

"Their top priority is to add a top 6F if at all possible, I think the idea there is to upgrade on the 2nd line with Draisaitl. We mentioned Guentzel as a real splashy name, I think he remains on their list, but who knows if he's even available.."

Expand Tweet

LeBrun added that the Oilers' front office is also considering a reunion with Jordan Eberle if the Seattle team falls out of the picture.

One intriguing possibility the insider mentioned in the conversation was Vladimir Tarasenko. LeBrun stated that Tarasenko, who has a full no-trade clause, might be willing to waive it for a contender like the Edmonton Oilers:

"Jordan Eberle...that name continues to grow within the front office of the Oilers, the idea of a reunion with him if Seattle falls out of it...Tarasenko, there's a fresh name...he's got a full NTC, but I believe he would waive for a contender like Edmonton."

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers' unbeatable run comes to an end

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights

The Oilers have had a sloppy start to the season. Nevertheless, ever since the appointment of coach Kris Knoblauch in November 2023, they have bounced back with a series of remarkable performances and consistency.

The Oilers had not lost a game since Dec. 19 and went unbeaten for an impressive 16 games. On Tuesday, though, that run was put to an end by the Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the Oilers at T-Mobile Arena, 3-1.

The Oilers fell one win shy from tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak (17) in the league. With a 16-game streak, the Oilers are tied with the 2016-17 Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak in the NHL.

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 59 points and face the Anaheim Ducks next on Friday.