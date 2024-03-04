NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names one position Vegas Golden Knights will pursue aggressively ahead of deadline

We are days away from the trade deadline and the Vegas Golden Knights still have some business they're looking to finish.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Vegas Golden Knights are willing to strengthen a major position on their roster as they head towards the business end of the season.

Friedman said on The 32 Thoughts Podcast:

“I think they are going to try and get the best winger available, and someone said to me they wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to get two.”

As speculation mounts on who could be signed by the Golden Knights, Jake Guentzel seems to be the most logical option. Guentzel has accumulated 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Having played for the Penguins for seven years, now seems to be a good time for the 29-year-old winger to find an opportunity elsewhere.

With the Vegas Golden Knights sitting third in the Pacific Division, they'll be optimistic to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Vegas Golden Knights wingers depth chart

The Golden Knights will be preparing a roster that can go all the way this season to successfully defend the Stanley Cup.

Mark Stone has contributed 53 points already this season fairing 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 games while his counterparts have given him tough competition on the ice. Jonathan Marchessault has 21 goals and 32 assists for the Golden Knights while 27-year-old Michael Amadio has given his share by contributing 23 points in 54 games.

The wingers will be looking forward to the fight for the limited wide positions on the roster as healthy competition will always be welcome when it comes to the high standards of the Golden Knights.

Who it is they finally sign will be interesting to see.