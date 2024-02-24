NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names potential destination for Preds’ Juuse Saros

In a surprising turn of events, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators has emerged as a potential trade target ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Elliotte Friedman, a respected insider in the hockey world, shed light on this development during a recent NHL trade deadline roundtable discussion.

Friedman noted a significant shift in the situation surrounding Saros, highlighting how earlier in the season, there was talk of the Predators working towards a contract extension with the goaltender. However, recent developments suggest a departure from this trajectory.

Friedman mentioned discussions regarding Saros being on the trade block, indicating a change in the team's priorities.

"The chances are was going to be like, I want to say it used to be like 99 to one that sorrows wasn't going to be traded and I was dropping down to 80 20 or 75 25 and I had people telling me I'd give you even better odds than that, that it happens," Friedman stated.

"The difference for me between Soros and Markstrom is two things. Number one, Saros is a couple of years younger, a few years younger, but also Markstrom, you get two more years, Saros to get one," he continued.

The Pre­dators seek offensive power. They may trade Saros, pe­r Friedman. Younger than some options, Saros attracts talent-seeking teams. His contract is expiring in one year, which makes him available compared to long-te­rm commitments.

"Absolutely do agree with you guys when you say that if it's not Markstrom, now there's another option there. That team's really like, and I, the other team, I wonder was the Kings. Cause I know they've kicked that idea around before," Friedman remarked.

Among the teams speculated to have interest in Saros, the New Jersey Devils, and the Los Angeles Kings were mentioned. Both teams could benefit from bolstering their goaltending depth, and Saros could fit in it.

Juuse Saros shines in Predators' 4-1 win against Kings

Juuse Saros kept his solid form, stopping 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win against the Kings. While facing many shots, Saros mostly stood strong, permitting only Kevin Fiala's late first-period power-play tally. The Finnish netminder took his third win in five games, displaying his reliability in goal.

Boasting a 2.97 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage­ across 45 games, Juuse Saros' 22-21-2 record this season bode­s well for the Predators' playoff push. His ste­ady performance could continue against the Sharks or Ducks this weekend, providing favorable­ matchups to maintain consistency.