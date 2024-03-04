NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names team best suited to meet Penguins' demand for Jake Guentzel

With just four days left until the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly keen on parting ways with star left winger Jake Guentzel. While trade discussions intensify, an insider has pinpointed the Carolina Hurricanes best suited to meet the Penguins' demands for Guentzel.

Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider, highlighted the Penguins' preferences regarding potential trade returns for Guentzel. According to Friedman's analysis, Pittsburgh is seeking prospects rather than draft picks in exchange for the 29-year-old winger.

Among teams with promising prospect pools, the Carolina Hurricanes stand out as prime candidates to fulfill the Penguins' requirements.

On the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said:

“Pittsburgh is telling teams they don’t want picks for Guentzel, they want prospects, that’s what they prefer, when you look at the teams that have some of the best prospects, Carolina is right up there.”

Jake Guentzel has contributed 52 points (22 goals and 30 assists) across 50 games, establishing himself as the second-leading scorer for Pittsburgh.

The Carolina Hurricanes hold a record of 36-19-6. They are placed second in the Metropolitan Division with 78 points, which ranks them right below New York Rangers, who top the division with 84.

Apart from Jake Guentzel, some other players' future looks safe

Elliotte Friedman's insight aligns with the Penguins' goal of rejuvenating their roster with youthful talent. General manager Kyle Dubas emphasized the team's need to transition towards a younger core while retaining veteran leadership. With an average age of 30.8, the Penguins recognize the importance of injecting vitality into their lineup to remain competitive.

"We need to get younger," Dubas said earlier in February. "We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed. Some of them are the best players in the history of the franchise. We have to have a way to continue to have those solid veteran guys but continue to get younger at the same time."

Earlier, Josh Yohe of the Athletic hinted at the possibility of Dubas making trade maneuvers before the deadline on Friday.

"For those wondering which Penguins could be on the move, it’s easier to say which ones are for sure staying," Yohe said. "Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust. That’s it. Pretty much everyone else is up for grabs.

"The Penguins are about to be dismantled. And really, their play this season has given Dubas no other choice."

So, fans might see a Jake Guentzel trade soon.