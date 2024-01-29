NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names team who could offer best package to Flames for Elias Lindholm

With the NHL trade deadline on March 8 nearing, the rumor of Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm being traded is heating up. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and Julian McKenzie explored the options, analyzing possible returns if Lindholm was indeed put up for a trade.

They speculated a trade between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames. In this proposed deal, the Canucks would get Elias Lindholm and in return, left-winger Nils Hoglander, left-winger Andrei Kuzmenko and Vancouver’s 2024 first-round draft pick would go to the Flames.

Corey Pronman provided insights into the trade, saying that the Canucks present the most enticing package with a combination of pure talent in the first-round pick and promising young players like Hoglander and Kuzmenko.

Corey Pronman said,

"The Canucks are offering the most pure talent in their deal between the first, a good but not great young player in Höglander and Kuzmenko, but Calgary is also taking a subpar contract in Kuzmenko off their hands. Hoglander is a player with a ton of skill and plays with an edge but he’s a wonky skater especially for a smaller winger so it’s why his NHL career to date has been up and down."

Nonetheless, the overall trade package from Vancouver Canucks was regarded as a compelling proposition for the Flames.

Lindholm, a 29-year-old forward, currently finds himself in the final year of a six-year contract with a $4.85 million cap hit. Despite expressing his desire to remain in Calgary earlier, negotiations haven't progressed significantly.

Though named an All-Star, Lindholm's goal production has dipped. Nevertheless, with 15 assists in his last 25 games, he remains an attractive option for contending teams seeking a top-six center.

Elias Lindholm helped Flames secure a 1-0 win over Blackhawks

The Calgary Flames secured a 1-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, ending their four-game losing streak on Saturday. Elias Lindholm broke a 15-game goal drought with a power-play goal in the second period, capitalizing on a rebound to score his ninth goal.

Jacob Markstrom's stellar performance, making 32 saves and thwarting numerous breakaways, earned him his 20th career shutout. The struggling Blackhawks, without injured rookie Connor Bedard, faced their 10th consecutive road loss and 20th winless game away from home.

Elias Lindholm, selected for the upcoming All-Star Game, was delighted with the effort.

“It’s been a while, I’ve had a lot of chances, just haven’t been able to put them in. So it’s always nice to score again and also to help the team win,”

Calgary's next game is on Feb. 6 after the All-Star break against the Boston Bruins.