NHL trade rumors: Insider names three Coyotes centers Colorado Avalanche could push for ahead of deadline

The Colorado Avalanche are actively exploring options to bolster their roster as the NHL trade deadline approaches, and according to insider Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, the team is eyeing the Arizona Coyotes for potential center acquisitions.

In a recent episode, Friedman delved into the names circulating in the trade rumor mill, shedding light on three Coyotes centers that the Avalanche could target.

According to Friedman, one familiar name in the mix is Alex Kerfoot, a Canadian forward currently playing for the Coyotes. Friedman said:

"Colorado’s search for a centre may take the Avs through Arizona. They know Alex Kerfoot."

Forward Nick Bjugstad is another center on the Colorado Avalanche's radar. Friedman mentioned Bjugstad as a possible target, emphasizing the player's skill set and experience. In the podcast, Friedman said:

"They know Alex Kerfoot, and could also consider Nick Bjugstad."

Canadian forward Michael Carcone also emerged as a potential trade target. Friedman highlighted Carcone's earlier season performance, saying:

"Another Coyote name to watch is Michael Carcone, who was red-hot earlier in the season. He’s got 15 goals."

As the trade discussions unfold, the Colorado Avalanche face critical decisions in their pursuit of a center to enhance their roster.

Colorado Avalanche's 3-1 victory over Vancouver Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche secured a 3-1 victory against the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks, with Ryan Johansen breaking out of a scoring slump with two fortuitous goals. Johansen expressed his relief, saying:

"Oh, it feels great. It reminds you, I guess, you've got to stick with it ... Hopefully I can get some swagger from that and keep helping the group."

Johansen's goals came after a fortunate bounce off the boards and another deflecting off a player. His second goal, the game-winner, resulted from a long wrist shot that appeared to deflect off defenseman Ian Cole. The Canucks, despite a solid defensive effort, suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season.

A pivotal moment occurred in the third period when Vancouver's momentum was disrupted by a tripping penalty on Ian Cole, which Canucks coach Rick Tocchet criticized, saying:

"Sucks getting that penalty at the end... Not sure that was a good penalty."

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home-point streak to 27 games, tying Guy Lafleur for the seventh-longest in NHL history. J.T. Miller scored the lone goal for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves. Artturi Lehkonen sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

Additionally, it was a memorable NHL debut for Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains, who expressed the significance of playing for his hometown team, saying:

"First stepping out there, it just feels like a dream."