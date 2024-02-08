NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names three teams that could make a move for Marc-Andre Fleury

Among the biggest and most anticipated trade possibilities stands Marc-Andre Fleury, who has three clubs waiting for his signature.

According to Elliotte Friedman's column on The 32 Thoughts, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche are in the queue to sign the Minnesota Wild goaltender.

As he draws towards the latter stages of his career, his interests seem to come from playoffs-bound clubs.

With the goaltender situation seeming increasingly competitive in all three of these clubs, it would be up to Fleury to pick and choose his next destination, as many believe he deserves to do so after his illustrious career.

Marc-Andre Fleury was one of the top performers for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 13 years, winning three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 & 2017). He featured in the NHL All-Star game five times.

After the emergence of Matt Murray, Fleury willingly waived his no-trade and no-movement clauses to be left exposed and caused the Vegas Golden Knights to successfully attain their target man in 2017. The Penguins also traded their second-round pick in the 2020 Entry Draft as an added clause for Vegas to select Fleury.

After four seasons with the Golden Knights, the Vezina winner was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent six months before moving to the Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury still among the best goaltenders per his peers

According to a poll conducted by The Athletic between 183 NHLers on various topics, including "Who is the best goalie in the league?", 2.73% (five NHLers) felt that the answer to that question was Marc-Andre Fleury (also known as 'The Flower').

An anonymous NHLer said:

"I know he's not the best but I like him the best."

While another anonymous NHLer said:

"He's been so good for so long. I'm sticking with Flower."

Having a goaltender available in this market where there is a scarcity of quality players in that position, it seems like there will be a good tussle to see who ends up securing the signature of the three-time Stanley Cup winner.