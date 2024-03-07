NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names three teams in running for Capitals' veteran blueliner, believes Boston Bruins leading race

The Boston Bruins find themselves in the thick of NHL trade rumors as the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches, with a keen focus on bolstering their blue line, particularly the left side.

One player on their radar is Washington Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson, a 30-year-old veteran drawing interest from multiple Eastern Conference teams, including the Bruins, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

In a recent update, Dreger revealed that Boston appears to have the inside track on acquiring Edmundson, saying:

"Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot D-man has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay, and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds."

The potential addition of Joel Edmundson to the Boston Bruins' roster brings several key attributes that could address the team's needs.

Edmundson's playoff experience enhances his appeal as a valuable asset for the Boston Bruins. With 75 games of postseason play under his belt, he played a crucial role in the St. Louis Blues' triumph over the Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Boston Bruins are hosting Centennial Era Night at TD Garden

The Boston Bruins will host its final Centennial Era Night, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m., to commemorate the "Return of a Champion" from 2001 to the present.

This event marks a tribute to the team's resurgence after the departure of legendary players like Ray Bourque. The Bruins rebuilt with a new leadership core, featuring players such as Patrice Bergeron, Tim Thomas, Marc Savard and Zdeno Chara.

The pregame ceremony will honor the 2010–11 team that ended a 39-year championship drought by bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston. Special appearances from Bruins alumni and nods to Boston championship traditions will highlight the ceremony.

The game will feature themed in-arena contests and entertainment, with the Bruins donning their Centennial alternate jerseys.

Fans who purchase tickets will receive the final mini pennant in a five-part series as well as an exclusive merchandise collection from ProShop powered by 47.

The Bruins' Centennial celebration, which marks 100 years of play, intends to bring together fans, alumni, and colleagues while honoring the team's rich heritage and paving the way for the future of Bruins hockey.