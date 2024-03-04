NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names two likely destinations for Bruins' Linus Ullmark, rules out two others 

The NHL trade deadline looms, and rumors continue to swirl around Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark. Goalie options on the trade market have been far and few this season.

Yet one name that has popped up time and again is Linus Ullmark. The 30-year-old netminder has been in fine form this season averaging a save percentage of .910%. His showing so far earned him his first All-Star call-up this season.

The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa weighed in on the interest surrounding Linus Ullmark and said:

"One of the problems of trading Ullmark is finding the right trading partner. The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils need goaltending upgrades. But the Devils have postseason hopes, and the Hurricanes could make it through the Metropolitan Division with tighter goaltending. The Bruins do not want to help either team. That would limit the Bruins’ market."

The defending Vezina Trophy winner reportedly has a 16-team no-trade clause which further narrows down the number of potential suitors for the goaltender. However, despite this constraint, there are still viable options on the table, per Shinzawa:

"It would be safe for the Bruins to trade Ullmark to the down-and-out Ottawa Senators, for example. Out West, the Los Angeles Kings could have their hands raised for help in net."

A Linus Ullmark trade sounds almost unimaginable right now given the value he brings to the Bruins. However, with the trade deadline approaching, NHL fans have can expect some last-minute monster deals in the league.

Former NHL defenseman believes now is the right time to deal Linus Ullmark trade

Former NHL player turned analyst Ryan Whitney has been vocal about his opinion regarding Linus Ullmark's future in Boston. As Ullmark continues to struggle post-regulation time, Whitney urged the Bruins to trade the goalie following their 3-2 OT loss against the Canucks.

"Trade Ullmark immediately. Only chance of getting back something of substance that could help them win a cup," Whitney said. "Swayman is the guy now, give him the net and use your only asset to get a player or two."

The Swede is currently on a four-year, $20 million contract which he signed with the Bruins back in 2021. The Bruins recently succumbed to the Seattle Kraken as well in a 4-3 shootout loss. This was Ullmark's fourth straight loss past regulation time this season.