NHL Trade Rumors: Insider opines on Penguins' offseason strategy and goaltending decision  

The Pittsburgh Penguins' offseason strategy has come into discussion with The Athletic's Rob Rossi expecting a crucial goaltending decision. In his analysis, Rossi talked about the impact of "bad goals" on the Penguins' performance over the years.

While bad goals aren't the sole determinant of a hockey season's outcome, they often become lingering memories and, at times, the prevailing narrative. For the last two seasons, the Penguins' performance has dwindled with around 31 losses each season.

"President of hockey operations/general manger Kyle Dubas would be foolish to focus too much of his attention in a pivotal offseason on bad goals," Rossi said.

"His Herculean task is to shed dead-weight contracts — some of them his own doing last summer — while trying to maximize what greatness remains from Crosby. There is a lot more to fix with the Penguins than their goaltending. Then again, he has to fix the goaltending."

Tristan Jarry's performance has been inconsistent with a record of 19-25-5 this season. Jarry has been slightly above average in save percentage with .903 but failed to fortify the net when it meant the most.

Jarry's shortcomings have overshadowed any progress he's shown. He's played a total of 51 games this season, but his time on ice has been reduced by almost five minutes on average. He now averages a mere 53:44 minutes of ice time. Also, the lapses in his judgment have allowed him to win only 19 games this season—the lowest in the past four years.

"Even if it means living with some pain at the tail end of Crosby’s fantastic form ... Changes need to happen in Pittsburgh, no matter what happens between now and Wednesday night," Rossi added

Rossi suggested that Pittsburgh may need to explore alternative options, including promoting prospects like Joel Blomqvist, to bolster their goaltending stability for the future.

Pittsburgh Penguins secured 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins are making a late-season surge to keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite an impressive 8-1-3 record in their last 12 games, they remain just one point behind Washington and Detroit for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Sidney Crosby's leadership has been instrumental, contributing his 42nd goal and 23 points during this crucial stretch.

Pittsburgh's fate depends on both Washington and Detroit losing their upcoming games. If they do, Pittsburgh's final game against the New York Islanders will decide their postseason destiny.

Their recent success contrasts sharply with their earlier struggles, having been nine points out of playoff contention in late March. However, a determined push has revitalized their prospects.

In their latest game against the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh showcased dominance in the first period, with goals from Crosby and Erik Karlsson. Despite some overturned goals due to goaltender interference, they maintained momentum. Nashville fought back, narrowing the lead, but Pittsburgh responded swiftly to secure a 4-2 victory.

