NHL Trade Rumors: Insider Pierre LeBrun predicts major move for $40.5M Blue Jackets defenseman before deadline

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov is expected to be traded before the NHL’s March 7 deadline. TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun believes Provorov is likely the top rental defenseman available.

"Ivan Provorov figures to be the number one rental defense been traded before March 7," LeBrun said on TSN broadcast.

Provorov, 27, is in the last season of his six-year, $40.5M contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The Los Angeles Kings retained $2 million of his salary when he was traded to Columbus in 2023. This season, he has one goal and five assists in 19 games while averaging 23:51 of ice time per game.

Trending

The Blue Jackets are currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division with an 8-9-2 record and are unlikely to make the playoffs. Despite this, the team is waiting before finalizing any trade.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are calling several teams that have reached out or telling them they're not ready to deal him quite yet," LeBrun said. "And there's an understandable sensitivity to the Jackets wanting to give their group as long at least as possible to remain competitive." (2:45 onwards)

"But the business of the game will take over at some point here. They're not going to make the playoffs." LeBrun added.

Columbus is reportedly seeking a first-round pick in return for Provorov.

Provorov has played 633 NHL games since being drafted seventh overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015. Over his career, he has 71 goals and 255 points. His experience and performance make him an attractive option for playoff-bound teams.

"They have to manage their assets ahead of March 7, they will most likely deal Prov. The asking price will be a first-round pick, which is obviously pretty rich." LeBrun said.

For now, interest in Provorov is growing and his move could provide the Blue Jackets with valuable assets for the future.

Ivan Provorov and Blue Jackets won in Overtime over Tampa Bay

Columbus Blue Jackets secured a 7-6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. He scored two goals and three assists, setting a team record for a defenseman.

Tampa Bay started strong, leading 3-0 with goals from Brayden Point (power play), Brandon Hagel and Cam Atkinson. Sean Monahan made it 3-1 late in the first period.

In the second, Dmitri Voronkov and Kent Johnson tied the game 3-3, but Mitchell Chaffee restored Tampa’s lead. Werenski tied it 4-4, and Yegor Chinakhov put Columbus ahead 5-4. Anthony Cirelli quickly tied it 5-5.

In the third, Johnson scored short-handed for a 6-5 lead, but Conor Geekie equalized. Werenski ended it in overtime with his second goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback