NHL trade rumors: Insider provides damning blow to Edmonton Oilers over Jake Guentzel sweepstakes

The March 8 NHL trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel remains one of the best options in the market. There are several speculations about him, with numerous teams vying for his services with his return to ice getting closer.

Guentzel got injured in the Feb. 14 game against the Panthers, after which he was sidelined for a significant chunk of the season. He has 52 points in 50 games, and his absence dimmed the chances of the Penguins' playoff race.

Jake Guentzel's situation prompted speculation that trade could still be on the table for the Penguins, particularly considering his pending unrestricted free-agency status. He could potentially be traded before his eligibility to return, which is set for March 10 at the earliest, coincidentally against the Oilers.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers are likely to bow out of the Guentzel sweepstakes. Seravalli recently shared his insights on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer, suggesting that the Oilers may not possess the necessary assets or financial flexibility to pursue Guentzel.

Seravalli said:

"I don’t really think Jake Guentzel is an option. As a pure rental, I don’t see them being in that mix. First off, they can’t afford him, and second, I don’t think he would want to re-sign in Edmonton anyway. In pencil, cross him off the list."

Despite being labeled as buyers in the trade market, the Oilers are hampered by their salary cap situation, making it challenging to accommodate high-profile acquisitions beyond the current season.

The Penguins were previously rumored to have shown interest in Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg, potentially as part of a package deal involving Guentzel. However, with the Oilers now seemingly out of contention, Pittsburgh will need to explore other trade avenues to facilitate Guentzel's departure.

Nevertheless, even with the Oilers sidelined, a considerable number of teams remain in the running for Jake Guentzel's services.

Jake Guentzel trade is a likelihood amid Penguins' worsening performance

The Pittsburgh Penguins, with a record of 27-22-8 and 62 points, currently hold the seventh spot in the Metropolitan Division. Despite a strong start led by captain Sidney Crosby, their playoff chances have recently diminished.

In a recent match against the Seattle Kraken, the Penguins suffered a 2-0 defeat, their third shutout loss this season. The Kraken's Philipp Grubauer's outstanding performance, making 33 saves for his first shutout of the season, contributed to the Penguins' setback.

The Kraken's win keeps them in the playoff conversation, while the Penguins aim to regain momentum and secure some crucial points. The Penguins will face Calgary next.