NHL Trade Rumors: Insider provides insight into Calgary Flames' approach to Noah Hanifin trade talks

One NHL player whose trade rumors have been circulating wildly in recent weeks is Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Elliotte Friedman shared insights into the Flames' approach to potential Hanifin trade talks.

According to Friedman, the Flames are not jumping at the first offer that comes their way. Instead, they are cautious, waiting to see if a more favorable deal materializes.

[00:02:39] "Calgary says no until they see if they can do a better deal, see if they can get a higher prospect from another team," Friedman said.

Friedman shed light on an additional layer to the trade discussions surrounding Noah Hanifin.

"I'll tell you something else too. I think one of the things that's happening in the Hanifin talks is I think teams are trying to find out, will Hanifin extend with them? And if the answer is yes, I think it increases Calgary's package. So right now, I say the answer is Calgary says no until they determine if they can trade and sign him (Hanifin)."

Friedman further speculated on potential suitors for Hanifin, highlighting teams like the New Jersey Devils, Boston and Florida as ones that might be exploring the option of acquiring the defenseman.

"The teams I'm wondering about there are potential teams I think the Devils would be one of them, I think potentially like a Boston or a Florida too because I think if the answer is yes, he can be traded with an extension, then I believe that the package will be higher than that."

Noah Hanifin and the Flames secured a win over Boston

The Calgary Flames clinched a 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, with Nazem Kadri netting the game-winner just 3:56 into overtime.

Kadri's goal came during a 3-on-1 rush, securing the win for Calgary. Oliver Kylington and Martin Pospisil also found the net for the Flames, while Charlie Coyle scored both goals for Boston.

Despite the Bruins' efforts, Flames' goaltender Jacob Markstrom's 32 saves ensured the win. Flames coach Ryan Huska lauded Kadri's performance.

“He’s one of those guys that hates to lose more than he likes to win," Huska said (h/t USA Today). "So that’s why I think you see him elevate his play.”

Charlie Coyle expressed frustration at the missed opportunities for Boston.

“We had chances to end the game," Coyle said. "That’s hockey. It’s an inch or two there and it’s a different story and we’re feeling great about our game.”

Markstrom's performance helped him surpass Tommy Salo for the second-most wins by a Swedish goaltender (211 wins).