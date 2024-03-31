NHL Trade Rumors: Insider provides update on Scott Morrow's future with Carolina Hurricanes

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the future of Carolina Hurricanes prospect Scott Morrow.

Friedman hinted at the speculation surrounding Morrow's potential reluctance to sign with the Hurricanes, a topic that had garnered attention.

"There is another player a lot of NHL teams were keeping an eye on, a defenseman by the name is Scott Morrow," Friedman said.

"Morrow was the 40th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has one more year of eligibility but there were a number of teams wondering if Carolina was going to be able to sign him and maybe might have to trade him because they couldn’t sign them for next year."

Scott Morrow, a defenseman from the University of Massachusetts, was drafted 40th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. However, with only one more year of collegiate eligibility remaining, questions arose regarding his future with the Hurricanes amid rumors of potential non-commitment to sign with the team.

"However, it appears as if those concerns have dissipated and it looks like he is going to sign in Carolina barring any major changes, much to the disappointment of some other teams that we’re interested," Friedman added.

With this update, the Hurricanes and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears that Scott Morrow's future lies in Carolina's hands.

Scott Morrow's draft team, the Carolina Hurricanes, won a shutout

Pyotr Kochetkov's outstanding goaltending led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, earning him his fourth shutout of the season with 26 saves.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour emphasized the significance of special teams.

"The first couple shifts of the third, we were a little sluggish, but the goaltending was really key, it kept us in it. Goaltending and special teams were the difference," Rod Brind’Amour said

Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, noting the team's patience and resilience.

"I thought we were patient, and we didn’t get frustrated."

Sebastian Aho capitalized on a power play opportunity, while Seth Jarvis sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Montreal's coach, Martin St. Louis, acknowledged the Hurricanes' formidable performance.

"This has been a top team in the league for some time now and they’re a veteran team that’s always on the same page," Martin St. Louis said.

Despite a strong showing by Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (27 saves), Montreal was unable to get through Carolina's defense. Carolina rose to 47-21-7, while Montreal dropped to 28-33-12.