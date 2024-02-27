NHL Trade Rumors: Insider refuses to rule out "crazy" Jake Guentzel-Coyotes move

With less than two weeks away from the March 3rd trade deadline, trade rumors are heating up. One player drawing attention is Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel has been sidelined due to an upper-body injury since Valentine's Day. However, he is now back skating and is likely to return after the trade deadline.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman refused to rule out a "crazy" trade that would send Guentzel to the Arizona Coyotes.

"Sound crazy? Guentzel’s father, Mike, is a pro scout for Arizona. They’ve got tons of draft capital and prospects,” Friedman said.

The Coyotes (23-29-5) are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. However, the opportunity to acquire a player like Jake Guentzel might be too good to pass up.

“It’s not a traditional trade deadline move for a likely non-playoff team, but players like Guentzel rarely become available – this might be their only chance to get him. The Yotes can’t be completely ruled out," Friedman said.

The 27-year-old has scored 22 goals and 30 assists in just 50 games this season.

Potential teams interested in acquiring Jake Guentzel

Friedman on Dailfaceoff.com listed the potential teams for Jake Guentzel.

1. The Carolina Hurricanes need a reliable playoff scorer and could afford to sign Guentzel long-term.

2. The Colorado Avalanche might need a forward due to the potential unavailability of Nichushkin and Landeskog, instead of their supposed search for a second-line center.

3. The Detroit Red Wings are looking playoff-bound and might see Guentzel as a valuable addition if they can afford his extension.

4. The Edmonton Oilers are in search of top-six forward help and have the assets to acquire someone like Guentzel.

5. The Florida Panthers are pushing for the Stanley Cup but lack assets, without a first-round pick until 2026.

6. The New York Rangers have been eyeing a center but may need to adjust plans after Wheeler's injury, especially given their recent wing additions.

7. The Vancouver Canucks often show interest in Pittsburgh Penguins players and might view Guentzel as a piece to push them further, following their acquisition of Lindholm.

8. The Vegas Golden Knights might have cap space to be aggressive in the market due to Stone's injury, seeking a winger even before his injury.